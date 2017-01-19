DEEP gives go ahead to North Branford propane project

By Published:
north branford propane

NORTH BRANFORD, Conn. (WTNH)  –  The Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection has given its approval for a propane storage facility in North Branford.

The decision recommends that a draft permit be issued after it was determined that inland wetlands in the area would not be adversely impacted by the discharge of treated storm water.   The decision also lists a group of conditions the developers must follow for the construction of the tanks.

The proposal for two 30,000 gallon propane storage tanks at 14 Ciro Road can now proceed however there is a February 1st deadline for anyone to file exceptions to the decision.

