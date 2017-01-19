Dog found with ears, nose cut off; Reward offered for arrest

Associated Press logo By Published:
(Courtesy: Michigan Humane Society)
(Courtesy: Michigan Humane Society)

DETROIT (AP) — Animal welfare authorities in Detroit are trying to find whoever is responsible for maiming a dog found with his ears and nose cut off.

The Michigan Humane Society has released a photo of the Rottweiler mix, which was found in the city on Tuesday. The society says a concerned citizen called them after spotting the dog. The animal was taken to veterinarians and treated.

Investigator Mark Ramos says the maiming has caused the dog “a great deal of suffering.”

The society is offering a $2,500 reward for the arrest and conviction of whoever hurt the dog.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s