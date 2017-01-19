Earthquakes caused an avalanche in central Italy – many feared dead

Central Italy was shaken by more than 10 tremors after an initial 5.3 magnitude quake hit near the town of Amatrice early yesterday morning. The strongest had a magnitude of 5.7! This is the same area that was ravaged by a string of earthquakes that killed over 300 just last year. Although the center of the quake was roughly 100 miles away from the capital city of Rome, the quake was felt there.

All the aftershocks hit around the mountainous regions of Marche, Lazio and Abruzzo. With fresh heavy snowfall in the mountains, the quakes caused a deadly avalanche. Many are missing or feared dead after the avalanche buried a hotel in central Italy named Hotel Rigopiano which is at the foot of the Gran Sasso mountain.

According to CNN, 22 guests and several staff members were in the hotel at the time of the avalanche Wednesday.  A rescue group battled heavy snowfall and finally reached the hotel at 3AM Thursday morning.

