Hamden police searching for suspect involved in armed robbery

Hamden Police

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Police are investing an armed robbery that happened at A.L.K. Liquors around 6:30 p.m. on January 18.

Police said a person described as a black male, in his 20’s, 5’10”, thin and wearing a dark colored mask entered the liquor store and demanded money. The suspect went up to the front counter and pushed the firearm into the cashier’s chest while asking for money.

Police said he left on foot with an undisclosed amount of money and a bottle of liquor.

Police are urging anyone with information to contact the Hamden Police Department Detective Division at 203-230-4040.

