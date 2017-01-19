ID made in Bristol untimely death investigation

BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH) — Police in Bristol have announced the identification of the deceased woman found yesterday morning inside an apartment on Main St.

An autopsy was performed today at the Office of Chief Medical Examiner in Farmington on the woman that police have identified as 43-year-old Kimberly Rudy , police have confirmed. At 4:11 a.m. Wednesday the Bristol Police Department responded to an apartment building located at 192 Main St on an unresponsive female report. Officers located Rudy, who resides at the address, deceased in her apartment. According to police, the woman’s live-in boyfriend reported the incident.

The results of the autopsy were inconclusive pending further studies, police say.