Malloy to propose new training for hotel staffers

By Published:
Snowy State Capitol (Report-It/ Robert Caroti)
Snowy State Capitol (Report-It/ Robert Caroti)

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)- Governor Dannel Malloy is encouraging better cooperation between the public and private sectors to combat human trafficking.

The bill was passed last year in the General Assembly requiring hotels and motels in the state to provide training to their staff, in hopes of identifying signs of human trafficking and then immediately alerting law enforcement officials.

At a news conference in Hartford Thursday, the governor is expected to talk about the ways the public and private sectors can work together for this common goal.

Related Posts

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s