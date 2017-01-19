Malloy to propose new training for hotel staffers

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)- Governor Dannel Malloy is encouraging better cooperation between the public and private sectors to combat human trafficking.

The bill was passed last year in the General Assembly requiring hotels and motels in the state to provide training to their staff, in hopes of identifying signs of human trafficking and then immediately alerting law enforcement officials.

At a news conference in Hartford Thursday, the governor is expected to talk about the ways the public and private sectors can work together for this common goal.