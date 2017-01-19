Man dies in Newtown motorcycle accident

Published:
Newtown Police Department (WTNH / Stephanie Simoni)
Newtown Police Department (WTNH / Stephanie Simoni)

NEWTOWN, Conn. (WTNH) — Police say one man is dead after a serious motorcycle accident on Route 25.

Newtown police were called to Mt. Pleasant (Route 25) near Reservoir Road around 3 p.m. Thursday for a report of a motorcycle accident. When police got to the scene, they say they found a heavily damaged motorcycle in the southbound lane. The driver was found down the embankment off the southbound shoulder.

Police say the man died from the injuries sustained in the crash. His identity has not yet been released.

The accident is still under investigation. Anyone who may have witnessed the crash is asked to call Newtown Police at (203)426-5841.

