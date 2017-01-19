Man found dead outside Waterford mall

Related Coverage Waterford Police make heroin bust outside Crystal Mall

WATERFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– A man was found dead outside the Crystal Mall in Waterford, Thursday morning.

Police say after receiving a call, they responded to the Crystal Mall at 850 Hartford Turnpike, where they found a deceased man. The body was located just off the road from the parking lot, on a grass area between the parking lot and roadway. It is not clear if the man was in a vehicle.

The man’s identity has not been released. There is no word on the cause of the death at this time.

The incident remains under investigation.

Police say traffic is being re-routed on Route 85 southbound in front of the Crystal Mall due to a motor vehicle accident investigation. Traffic will go through the mall parking lot and back onto Route 85.