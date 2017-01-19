Milford school district worker hit with child porn charges

Published:
Douglas Mehan (Photo: Milford police)
Douglas Mehan (Photo: Milford police)

MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A former Milford school district employee is facing charges for allegedly uploading videos of child porn.

Investigators from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children notified Milford police that videos containing child pornography had been uploaded from the home of 50 year-old Douglas Mehan, of Milford. Police obtained an arrest warrant for Mehan after conducted their own investigation confirming the allegations.

On Jan. 13, Milford police arrested Mehan, charging him with first-degree possession of child pornography.

As soon as Milford Public Schools was made aware of the investigation, Mehan was immediately placed on administrative leave based on the nature of the charges. Once police concluded their investigation and officially arrested Mehan, he was fired from Milford Public Schools.

The investigation by both Milford Police and the school district found the criminal charges are not related to the school district.

