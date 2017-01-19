Milford store clerks fined for selling cigarettes to minors

MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — An undercover sting operation finds six store clerks sold cigarettes to minors.

The clerk inside one store tells News 8 he had just gotten two deliveries, there were several people in the store, and when he saw the girls come in he just assumed they were older. He’s not going to make that mistake again.

The clerks who sold the cigarettes face fines of $200. Police say the girls who were sent in by agents from the Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services were sixteen and they looked it.

“Three quarters of the places pretty much identified that they weren’t of age,” says Mike DeVito of the Milford Police Department. “They asked them for ID, they didn’t have it, and they were denied the sale and off they went.”

Twenty-four stores were targeted. Police say six clerks failed to follow the law including one at Sunspot Sunoco on Boston Post Road.

“A girl came in that was told to me and she asked for something for 99 cents or something and he didn’t ask for ID even though we told everyone to.. must they need to check ID,” says owner Faran Siddiqy.

He has never been cited for selling cigarettes to minors but a clerk at his other store did a few years ago.

“They asked me to do some kind of test or something online so that’s what we did online,” says Siddiqy. “We were expecting this would not happen again.”

“We strive for 100% and we know we’re not always going to reach that level. Next time hopefully it will be higher,” says Officer DeVito.

Heather Pribanic hopes it will be too.

“Well I have three girls one who’s fourteen and I know a lot of her friends are already smoking or vaping,” says Pribanic who is glad police are trying to make sure stores don’t sell cigarettes to kids. “Definitely.”

Police say they do these stings twice a year.