Most of Connecticut still in severe or extreme drought

A drought monitor update was released today, and there is no change in the drought status for Connecticut. More than 75% of the state is in at least a severe drought, and nearly half of Connecticut is in an extreme drought. Through Thursday, both Windsor Locks and Bridgeport have seen a normal amount of rain in 2017.

Of course, the drought status comes courtesy of back-to-back dry years in Connecticut, so it will likely take months to pull out of it. There are some good signs in parts of Connecticut over the past few months. As you can see below, rain totals have been above normal in southwest and northeast CT in the past 90 days. However, relatively dry conditions continue in most of the state that is in an extreme drought.



Some drought relief is likely early next week as a strong storm system brings moderate to heavy precipitation our way Sunday night through Monday. It’s unclear if it will be all rain or a combination of rain and snow, but, either way, more than an inch of liquid is possible statewide. That would be enough to make it a wetter than normal month in most of the state. Hopefully, the storm will deliver on its promise because most or all of the rest of next week looks dry.