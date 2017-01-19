Muslim Coalition of CT Stands In Solidarity With The Jewish Community

BLOOMFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) – After bomb threats were made to the Jewish Community Centers in Woodbridge and West Hartford Wednesday, the Muslim Coalition of CT is condemning the threats calling such behavior an act of hatred that has no place in our society.

The Muslim Coalition sent out a statement saying, “We offer our sincere sympathy and declare our solidarity to our Jewish Brothers and Sisters. We understand the nature of these threats can only cause fear, anxiety and confusion in the Jewish Community. We can relate to this kind of fear and assure our Jewish Brothers and Sisters that we stand with them in deflecting this repugnant behavior against them or any religious group. A threat to any religious group in our community is a threat to all groups.We call upon the Police and investigating agencies for a swift apprehension of the perpetrator(s) and just punishment.”

Police investigated the threats that were called in early Wednesday morning taking hours to carefully search the JCC facilities and found no evidence of a bomb.

Here’s the stories News 8 brought you when the threats were made:

http://wtnh.com/2017/01/18/jcc-evacuated-in-woodbridge-due-to-bomb-threat/

http://wtnh.com/2017/01/18/jcc-members-react-after-bomb-threats-evacuate-several-connecticut-locations/