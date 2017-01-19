New Britain K9 Officer Gets Bullet & Stab Proof Vest

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (WTNH)- One of New Britain Police Department’s four legged officers will be a little safer on the job, thanks to a donation from the non-profit organization, Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. K9 Marley is getting a bullet and stab proof vest.

Marley is the departments first bloodhound and is assigned to Officer Matthew Sloate, a 10 year veteran with the department. Marley has been with Officer Sloate since she was only 4 months old, and then became certified at 10 months old. Police say Marley helps in tracking lost or missing children and adults, or criminals who take off from scenes.

Marley’s vest should arrive in about eight to ten weeks.