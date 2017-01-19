New Haven Public Safety Committee to host open workshop

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – The Public Safety Committee of the New Haven Board of Alders will host a public workshop Thursday evening.

It will take place in the Alder Chamber of City Hall at 6:00pm at 165 Church Street in New Haven. Information on the workshop agenda will include: street lighting maintenance and repair, LED lighting, signage, parking enforcement and improving traffic flow through the city.

If you are interested in attending and would like more information, please visit, http://cityofnewhaven.com or call 203-946-6483.