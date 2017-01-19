New York native facing robbery charges in Danbury

By Published:
Michael Zemsky
Michael Zemsky

DANBURY, Conn. (WTNH) – A New York native is facing charges for robbing Union Savings Bank on North Street in Danbury.

Police were called to the bank on Tuesday afternoon at 3:00 p.m. after reports of a robbery. The suspect handed over a note to a teller stating that he had a weapon but a weapon was not shown. Then he got away with money.

The Danbury Police Department Detective Bureau released surveillance photos.  With the public’s assistance, detectives identified the suspect as Michael Zemsky, 36, of Brewster, New York.

Zemsky turned himself into the Danbury Police Department Thursday morning at 2:30 a.m. He was charged with robbery and larceny. Zemsky is being held on $10,000 bond.

 

 

 

