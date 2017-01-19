People from Connecticut to protest at Trump inauguration

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Despite all the excitement of the inauguration, there are people who will be heading to Washington to protest. Many of them are from Connecticut.

A bus full of members of the ANSWER Coalition, a social justice group, is leaving New Haven Thursday night. They will be back in New Haven on Friday night.

“We’re fighters and we care about people,” said Norman Clement, an organizer with the ANSWER Coalition.

The group has protested against President-elect Donald Trump in the past. Members held signs and spoke out against Trump in several rallies held on the New Haven Green shortly after the election. They are now bringing their message to Washington.

“It’s like they want to turn back the time on civil justice and we’re not going to allow that,” said Clement. “We’re going to be in the streets fighting every step of the way.”

The group will be protesting near the United States Navy Memorial. The organization has branches all over the country that will be sending members to the inauguration. Organizers are looking forward to it -and to meeting other people who feel the same way they do.

“We’re definitely expecting the protests to be much bigger than the quantity of people that are coming to support Trump,” said IV Staklo, an ANSWER Coalition organizer.

Organizers say they are opposed to what Trump stands for. Many of the people going to Washington are not experienced activists, but people who have never protested like this before. For many of them, it is deeply personal.

“I’m a trans person, I’m an immigrant, I’m a student. I’m somebody that’s going to be working in the mental health profession,” said Staklo. “These are all areas that are being directly impacted.”

There are other people who are going to be protesting in Connecticut. There will be rallies on Friday and Saturday.