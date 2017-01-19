Police arrest suspect within 30 minutes of bank robbery

NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH) — New London police have arrested a man they say robbed a bank Thursday morning.

Just before 11 a.m., New London police were called to Chelsea Groton Savings Bank on Montauk Avenue for a reported bank robbery. It was reported that a man came into the bank, handed the teller a note indicating he had a weapon and left the bank with approximately $220. Police say no weapon was displayed.

Police got the suspect description and began searching the area. Within 30 minutes of the incident, police found the suspect, 46-year-old Anthony Council of Groton, in a nearby building.

He was arrested and charged with first-degree robbery and sixth-degree larceny.

The incident is still under investigation. Any information should be reported to New London police at (860)447-1481. Anonymous information can also be sent to the department by texting NLPDTip with the information to Tip411 (847411).