Police identify man found dead outside Waterford mall

Related Coverage Waterford Police make heroin bust outside Crystal Mall

WATERFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– A man was found dead outside the Crystal Mall in Waterford, Thursday morning.

Police say after receiving a call, they responded to the Crystal Mall at 850 Hartford Turnpike, where they found a deceased man. The body was located just off the road from the parking lot, on a grass area between the parking lot and roadway. It is not clear if the man was in a vehicle.

The man has been identified as 61-year-old Kim Weeks of New London. There is no word on the cause of the death at this time.

Police say they have seized a blue Toyota Sienna minivan as a part of their investigation.

The incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call police at (860)442-9451.