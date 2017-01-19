Police pursuit ends in crash on I-91 in Enfield

By Published: Updated:
State police cruiser (file).
State police cruiser (file).

ENFIELD, Conn. (WTNH)– Part of I-91 southbound is closed in Enfield after a police pursuit resulted in a crash Thursday morning.

State police say that Massachusetts troopers and Springfield Police pursued a vehicle into Connecticut following a shots fired report out of Springfield. At around 10 a.m., the car they were pursuing then crashed on I-91 southbound in Enfield, near exit 49.

State police say they assisted with the crash and that two lanes have been reported closed. There are also reports of serious injuries.

There is no word on how many people were involved. The cause of the crash is also unknown at this time.

The incident remains under investigation.

