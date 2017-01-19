Police pursuit ends in crash on I-91 in Enfield

ENFIELD, Conn. (WTNH)– Part of I-91 southbound is closed in Enfield after a police pursuit resulted in a crash Thursday morning.

State police say that Massachusetts troopers and Springfield Police pursued a vehicle into Connecticut following a shots fired report out of Springfield. At around 10 a.m., the car they were pursuing then crashed on I-91 southbound in Enfield, near exit 49.

State police say they assisted with the crash and that two lanes have been reported closed. There are also reports of serious injuries.

#CTtraffic: I-91 sb x49 Enfield two lanes closed for a one car crash w/serious injury. Reduce speed approaching area. — CT State Police (@CT_STATE_POLICE) January 19, 2017

There is no word on how many people were involved. The cause of the crash is also unknown at this time.

The incident remains under investigation.