Police search for missing University of New Haven student

By Published: Updated:
Allie McGory
Allie McGory

WEST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)– Police are looking for a missing 18-year-old University of New Haven student.

University of New Haven officials say university police, along with West Haven police, are actively searching for missing Freshmen and softball player Allie McGrory.

McGrory is described as a white female, who is approximately 5’2″ tall and weighs about 130 lbs. She also has brown hair hair and brown eyes.

School officials say there was some indication that McGrory was distraught before she went missing. She was last seen in her dorm room on Tuesday, before she was reported missing Wednesday night by an RA who became concerned that she hadn’t returned. School officials say there were also text messages from McGrory to a friend on Wednesday.

An alert has gone out to students and staff about the incident.

missing text Police search for missing University of New Haven student

missing text2 Police search for missing University of New Haven student

UNH police ask anyone with information on McGory’s whereabouts to contact them at (203) 932-7014.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s