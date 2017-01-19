Police search for missing University of New Haven student

WEST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)– Police are looking for a missing 18-year-old University of New Haven student.

University of New Haven officials say university police, along with West Haven police, are actively searching for missing Freshmen and softball player Allie McGrory.

McGrory is described as a white female, who is approximately 5’2″ tall and weighs about 130 lbs. She also has brown hair hair and brown eyes.

School officials say there was some indication that McGrory was distraught before she went missing. She was last seen in her dorm room on Tuesday, before she was reported missing Wednesday night by an RA who became concerned that she hadn’t returned. School officials say there were also text messages from McGrory to a friend on Wednesday.

An alert has gone out to students and staff about the incident.

UNH police ask anyone with information on McGory’s whereabouts to contact them at (203) 932-7014.