Solar panel company irks Meriden neighbors with phony delivery notices on doors

MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Meriden Police say they have gotten a number of complaints about notices being stuck to people’s doors that look like they missed a package delivery. The notes are actually ads for a solar panel company called “Sunergy” out of Utah. The phone number on the sticker leads to a solar panel sales pitch and if you are interested the company will send a sales person or sales material. Meriden officials are still trying to figure out if putting those stickers on doors is legal, because people who sell door-to-door are required by ordinance to have a permit. Police say at the least it is a “trick/ploy from a questionable company to persuade homeowners to call the number.”
