Study shows men too have a cancer causing virus well known to affect women

(ABC News) — The HPV vaccine, a series of shots that has gotten a lot of attention for preventing cervical cancer in women.

But infection with human papillomavirus can affect men too. And now new research pointing to how common this infection is – in this often ignored group.

Researchers at the Womack Army Medical Center looked at more than 1,500 men in a large national survey, testing them for presence of the virus.

What they found, nearly half were infected with HPV.

And a quarter of those men were infected with a form of the virus known to cause cancer.

Young men, who were the most likely to have been vaccinated, were the least likely to be infected.

But though HPV vaccination is available to men, only one in ten in this study said they had received it. .

Important, since only recently have organizations begun to spread the word that men, too, can benefit from the HPV shot.

All the more reason to make sure that teen and adolescent boys get the same protection as their female counterparts.

Because a shot of prevention can go a long way.