NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – The Connecticut Coalition to End Homelessness (CCEH) was founded in 1982 as a membership organization by staff and volunteers of homeless shelters in response to increasing homelessness. During the 1980’s, dramatic cuts to federal assistance programs combined with stagnant wages and rising housing costs sent many into homelessness. By this time, deinstitutionalization from mental health hospitals also led to an influx of individuals with special needs into homelessness as community supports were insufficient. Increasing homelessness drove shelter workers together to form CCEH to fight for services for those in need and most importantly, affordable housing. In 1983, this advocacy resulted in Columbus House (New Haven) becoming the first publicly funded homeless shelter. There are now 45 shelters funded by grants from the Department of Social Services.

The Point-in-Time Count on January 24th and the Homelessness Youth Count January 25-31.This is the annual census of CT’s homeless population.

To donate a bear: www.behomeful.org/give; to volunteer for the PIT: www.cceh.org

