Tips for avoiding the germiest things that may be getting you sick

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)– We’ve got your back with some tips to keep from getting sick as we head into the height of cold and flu season. One groups is out with a list of the germiest things you touch.

And I have touched all five with my bare hands in the last few days, and you probably have, too. The problem is sick people have touched them with their germ-covered hands.

One of the germiest things is the gas pump. From the handle to the keypad for your credit card. Have you ever seen anybody clean those things? I haven’t. Most gas stations have paper towel dispensers. Just take one of those paper towels and wrap it around the pump handle.

Another hot spot is shared pens, whether it’s at work, the bank, the store. Lots of people touch those community pens, and nobody cleans them.

And then there’s your phone. Do you like to show other people the videos and photos on your phone? Well, guess what, those people then get their germs all over your phone, and I know you are constantly touching your phone. We spoke to a local doctor who says it’s not complicated, and there’s an easy thing you can do.

“The particles which contain the live virus end up on surfaces, you put your hands down on them and then people touch their face and touch their nose and that’s one of the main ways it gets spread, so just plain washing plays a tremendous role in protecting us,” said Dr. Syndey Spiesel, Pediatrician/Immunologist.

Washing your hands. A lot. Especially after you’ve been to the ATM. Yes, that’s another germy thing you touch that never gets cleaned. Experts say, try using your knuckles to hit the keys, that way your fingertips stay relatively clean. Avoiding these germs is serious business because every year, roughly 33,000 people die from the flu in the United States.

And if you’re counting, the fifth germiest thing your hands touch is..other people’s hands. Try to avoid shaking hands this time of year. And get your flu shot, especially the young, the old, and those with weakened immune systems.