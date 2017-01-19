Union contracts go through for thousands of Yale University workers

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Months of negotiations are over for thousands of Yale University workers.

Unions representing them have approved a new five year contract.

The old contract was set to expire on Friday, January 20th at midnight.

The new contract covers clerical service and maintenance workers.

They will get two and a half yearly wage hikes until the contract expires in 2022.

The new contract covers employees in Local 34 and Local 35.

“The new labor agreements with UNITE HERE Locals 35 and 34 ratified this afternoon reflect just how far university-union relations have come in the past decade,” said Vice President of Human Resources and Administration Mike Peel, Yale’s lead negotiator. “This is the third contract in a row achieved without conflict and is the product of extraordinary work contributed by virtually hundreds of managers and union leaders.”