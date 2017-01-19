West Haven Police search for suspect in attempted armed robbery

WEST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — West Haven Police search for a man they say tried to rob a convenient store.

West Haven Police arrived at Krauzers on 111 Elm Street Wednesday night after receiving reports for an attempted robbery.

Surveillance cameras captured pictures of the man. Police say he threatened the clerk, claiming he had a gun on him. But the man did not take any money, and took off.

West Haven Police ask that if anyone has any information about this attempted robbery, to reach out to them on social media or call any of their tip lines.