West Haven Police search for suspect in attempted armed robbery

By Published:
west-haven-attempted-robbery

WEST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — West Haven Police search for a man they say tried to rob a convenient store.

West Haven Police arrived at Krauzers on 111 Elm Street Wednesday night after receiving reports for an attempted robbery.

Surveillance cameras captured pictures of the man. Police say he threatened the clerk, claiming he had a gun on him. But the man did not take any money, and took off.

West Haven Police ask that if anyone has any information about this attempted robbery, to reach out to them on social media or call any of their tip lines.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s