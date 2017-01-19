Wolcott toddler found wandering alone

WOLCOTT, Conn. (WTNH) — Wolcott police are interviewing the mother of a toddler who was seen wandering alone outside Thursday wearing just a diaper.

Just before 3 p.m. Thursday afternoon, Wolcott police received several reports of a toddler in diapers wandering alone on Wolcott Road. When police got to the area, they didn’t find a toddler, but witnesses pointed out the house where they say the child came from.

Police went to the door where they found the 3-year-old and the mother. The mother admitted to police that she learned her child got out of the house when she heard cars breaking and skidding outside. She told police she looked outside and saw the toddler.

Wolcott police are interviewing the mom to determine the circumstances and if charges will be filed.

News 8 will update this story as we receive more information.