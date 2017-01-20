3 Bridgeport men charged with Fairfield armed robbery

FAIRFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — Three Bridgeport men have been arrested for an armed robbery in Fairfield.

Police say in November a man answered an ad about an iPhone for sale posted on the app “Offer Up.” When he went to Browns Lane to buy the phone, police say one of the suspects pointed a gun at him and said he was going to kill him. According to authorities, that suspect and another took the victim’s money, car keys, and cell phone.

Police say 21-year-old Johnny Diaz, 21-year-old Josue Jimenes, and 22-year-old Brandon Ramos are all charged with first-degree robbery and conspiracy to commit first-degree robbery. Each of the three were held on $75,000 bond.

Police say when making a transaction like this you should meet in a well-lit public place or use the lobby of police headquarters.