Another January thaw with rain this evening

Another mild day is expected across Connecticut this afternoon with temperatures that will reach the low to mid 40s. With not much sunshine in the forecast today, these temps 5-8 degrees above normal is pretty impressive for the 20th of January.

We’ve been dealing with a lot of gloomy and dreary weather this week and although today will be dry through the afternoon, there is some rain expected for the evening. A system that is tracking towards the NE will likely bring rain to Washington DC during the Inauguration around midday today but it will not make it to Connecticut until around the PM commute.

Rain will slide into Western CT 5-8 PM from west to east and will continue through the rest of the evening into the night. Rain will taper off midnight-3AM once again from west to east. At most we will see .25″ of rain before all is said and done. With temperatures expected to stay above freezing tonight, we’re not too concerned with any icing issues.

After the rain departs Saturday morning, there will be some clearing throughout the day and temperatures are expected to reach the low 50s! Sunday will continue with the dry weather for most of the day but once again we’re expecting rain and even some wet snow to move in at night.

It’s too early to talk exact specifics but weather models are hinting at rain and wet snow to move into CT late Sunday evening. With the forecast track now, the storm will likely start as very wet snow in the NW hills of CT before changing over to all rain during the night as warmer air invades the state.

A couple inches of snow is certainly possible before the changeover occurs in the hills. Heavy rain is expected to continue through the day on Monday before tapering off early on Tuesday.

With the heavy rain, and wet snow in the hills will also come strong winds Sunday into Monday that may cause scattered power outages and even minor flooding issues along the shoreline, especially in Western Connecticut.

