Anti-Trump protesters take to the streets of New Haven

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)– Moments after Trump took the oath of office Anti-Donald Trump protesters lined up outside City Hall in New Haven. They held signs reading no immigrant left behind and Love trumps hate #NotMyPresident and we want Bernie. Karen Giblin said, “I just cannot stand the direction this country could be heading in I just want to make sure that we put the brakes on it and send it back into reverse.”

Jennifer Hernandez told NEWS8, “It is really a day about solidarity. I think this is a day of morning and a day of fear for a lot of people.” Wilmer Barzallo came out to support immigrants living in the United States. He says he’s fearful of mass deportation. Barzallo said, “Issues that Donald Trump addressed in his campaign was his idea of mass deportation of it. In the 21st-century and I think it goes beyond human rights. I feel like the United States has always been a country of immigrants.”



Planned Parenthood is worried about women receiving care if the affordable care act is repealed. Gretchen Raffa, the director of public policy and advocacy with Planned Parenthood of southern New England said, “We know in Connecticut alone we see over we see over 60,000 patients that will be impacted by these efforts that are happening right now with the intention of repealing the affordable care act.”

Protesters said they didn’t watch the inauguration. Hernandez added, “I listen to a little bit on NPR and read the speech online but I would not watch.” Jammie Mandel said, “I turned on my television and I watch them shaking hands and hugging then I turned onto another channel and left it on because people said that it would show up in the ratings.”





