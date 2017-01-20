Bristol man found safe Friday morning after search

BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH) — The search for a missing Bristol man with dementia came to a successful end Friday morning when he was found safe.

The scare happened on Thursday and a Silver Alert for Brian Franczak was issued at about 5:30 a.m.

He was reported missing after he was last seen walking away from 231 Strafford Avenue.

The attached photo is of him but was taken a few years ago.

A Silver Alert is a public notification system used to broadcast information about missing persons – especially senior citizens with dementia or other mental disabilities