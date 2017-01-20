Calls for more diversity within New Haven Fire Dept.

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The new fire chief admits, the makeup of the Elm City’s fire department is not reflective of a diverse city like New Haven, judging by ethnicity or gender.

“It’s a win-win for our city if the department reflects the community it serves,” said Dori Dumas, president of the Greater New Haven NAACP. “It’s mutual respect. People are more vested in the community.”

But right now, the numbers are dismal. Out of 322 New Haven firefighters, only 11 of them are female. And in the majority-minority city of New Haven, only a combined 39 percent of the fire department are racial minorities or females.

“We want more people from our city,” Dumas said. “Certainly want more people of color and certainly want more women.”

Chief John Alston just finished his first 100 days in office, and acknowledges the issue.

“My goal is to open the doors, if you will, and make sure every citizen in the city of New Haven knows that we’re attempting to hire this year,” said New Haven Fire Chief John Alston, Jr.

Alston said plans are to hire up to 35 firefighters in the near future. He said diversity is the goal, but also preparing recruits for success in the process. Also to let it be known that there’s many career tracks within the department.

“A lot of people don’t realize all the jobs we have in fire service,” Alston said. “Investigations. Inspections. Many calls are medical, so there’s opportunity for paramedic or EMT to come in as well.”

Civil rights leaders say they’re partnering with Alston, and that it’s a work in progress.

“We’re not pointing fingers,” Dumas said. “We wanted to hear from him. We know there’s a problem. The problem has gotten worse over the last couple years.”

Chief Alston pledged to hold an all-women’s boot camp soon to introduce females to the opportunities and pathways within the fire service. The department also commits to utilizing better marketing strategies for recruitment.