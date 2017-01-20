Car flips over trying to avoid truck in Hamden

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A car flipped over after trying to avoid a truck reversing out of a driveway in Hamden.

Hamden Police responded to the area of Whitney Avenue and Sherman Avenue following a report of a bad accident.

The crash happened around 5:50 a.m. Police say a garbage truck was backing out of a driveway when it almost hit a car driving on the street right behind it. That car then swerved out of the way to avoid the truck and ended up flipping over.

Police have not reported any injuries at this time.