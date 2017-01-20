Crash closes Route 34 eastbound in West Haven

WEST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Commuters heading towards New Haven on Route 34 are facing heavier than normal traffic delays after a crash closed the road Friday morning.

Just after 7:00 a.m, West Haven police responded to Route 34 near Plainfield Avenue on reports of a crash involving one car. Officers have closed Route 34 eastbound between Plainfield Avenue and Forest Road to clear the crash and conduct their initial investigation.

There is no word yet on injuries, how many people may have been in the car, or what may have caused the crash. The scene is still active.

To get around this crash:

Take a right onto Plainfield Avenue

Plainfield Avenue becomes Fenwick Street

Take a left onto Monteith Street

Take a right onto Sycaway Street

Take a left onto David Street

Take a left onto Forest Road (Route 122)

Take a right to continue on Route 34