Crash downs wires in Roxbury, causing outages

ROXBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A car crash on Route 67 in Roxbury downed wires, causing over 100 outages temporarily.

Connecticut State Police say a car collided with a utility pole on Route 67 a little after 5 a.m. on Friday morning.

The road was closed between Squire Road and Carriage Lane, while utility crews with Eversource worked to repair the downed wires and restore outages.

At 5:30 a.m., Eversource listed 131 outages, which is 10% of customers served in town.

Within 15 minutes, however, power was back up and the road was reopened.