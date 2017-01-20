Crash downs wires in Roxbury, causing outages

By Published: Updated:
(Image: Shutterstock)
(Image: Shutterstock)

ROXBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A car crash on Route 67 in Roxbury downed wires, causing over 100 outages temporarily.

Connecticut State Police say a car collided with a utility pole on Route 67 a little after 5 a.m. on Friday morning.

The road was closed between Squire Road and Carriage Lane, while utility crews with Eversource worked to repair the downed wires and restore outages.

At 5:30 a.m., Eversource listed 131 outages, which is 10% of customers served in town.

Within 15 minutes, however, power was back up and the road was reopened.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s