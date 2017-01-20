Cruisin’ Connecticut – Best Breakfast: Hidden Kitchen in North Branford

NORTH BRANFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Today we’re Cruisin’ Connecticut to North Branford, home of The Hidden Kitchen. Earlier this week, I conducted a Facebook poll, soliciting your votes for “best breakfast in CT!”

The Hidden Kitchen was a fan favorite on Facebook. Formerly in Guilford, now the North Branford-based restaurant is run by a husband and wife team. After respectively retiring from engineering and teaching, husband and wife duo, Dave and Sandi Sulkowski, figured what better way to enjoy the leisure of retirement…. than to open a restaurant!

They coupled their passion for good eats with warm service, providing savory breakfast dishes to health-conscious menu items.

We made a “Might Mike” omelette, named after a New Haven Police officer. The omlette is infused with a full chicken cutlet, pepper jack cheese, bacon, and topped with a delicious chipotle aioli sauce.

We did not leave on an empty stomach… that’s for sure. Check out The Hidden Kitchen for yourself at: 2341 Foxon Rd, North Branford, CT 06471

Know of cool people, places or events to check out for “Cruisin’ Connecticut?” Email me, or let me know on: Facebook, Twitter, Instagram or Snapchat: @RyanKristafer