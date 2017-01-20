Easton Police arrest man for allegedly sending harassing texts

By Published:
Courtesy: Easton Police Department
Courtesy: Easton Police Department

EASTON, Conn. (WTNH) — Easton Police have arrested a man they say was sending harassing text messages to a woman.

According to Easton police, Joseph Uglietto, of Belmont, Massachusetts, was sending messages to a woman from Easton. The woman told police Uglietto was not supposed to contact her in any manner after a domestic violence complaint from an incident that happened in Hawaii earlier in the year. An officer on the Easton Police Department says he quickly obtained an arrest warrant for Uglietto for violation of a protective order and second-degree harassment.

Officials say Uglietto was originally arrested in Honolulu, Hawaii on October 24, 2016, for several domestic violence charges. They say those charges include kidnapping, and multiple counts of sexual assault.

Investigators tell News 8 that Uglietto turned himself into the Easton Police Department on January 18, 2017 as soon as he learned of his warrant for arrest. Officials say Uglietto appeared in court on January 20, 2017, but his case was continued until February 15, 2017. They say he has since posted his $150,000 bond.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s