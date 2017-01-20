Easton Police arrest man for allegedly sending harassing texts

EASTON, Conn. (WTNH) — Easton Police have arrested a man they say was sending harassing text messages to a woman.

According to Easton police, Joseph Uglietto, of Belmont, Massachusetts, was sending messages to a woman from Easton. The woman told police Uglietto was not supposed to contact her in any manner after a domestic violence complaint from an incident that happened in Hawaii earlier in the year. An officer on the Easton Police Department says he quickly obtained an arrest warrant for Uglietto for violation of a protective order and second-degree harassment.

Officials say Uglietto was originally arrested in Honolulu, Hawaii on October 24, 2016, for several domestic violence charges. They say those charges include kidnapping, and multiple counts of sexual assault.

Investigators tell News 8 that Uglietto turned himself into the Easton Police Department on January 18, 2017 as soon as he learned of his warrant for arrest. Officials say Uglietto appeared in court on January 20, 2017, but his case was continued until February 15, 2017. They say he has since posted his $150,000 bond.