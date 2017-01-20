Fairfield Police arrest man for marijuana possession

FAIRFIELD, Conn (WTNH) — Fairfield Police have arrested a man after they say he was in possession of marijuana Friday.

Fairfield Police say they were patrolling the area of Kings Highway East and Berwick Avenue due to late-night activity from the Sky-Hookah Lounge. Officers say they observed a vehicle with two occupants inside, parked in a nearby lot with the inside light of their car on. As officers walked by the car, they say they saw one person in the vehicle with marijuana on his lap. They say they searched the vehicle and found 389.5 grams, which is almost a pound of marijuana packaged for distribution, with $2,400 in cash.

As a result, police say they arrested 24-year-old Daniel Carmichael. According to officials, Carmichael is being charged with possession of marijuana, sale of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. They say he was held in lieu of $10,000 bond and scheduled to appear in court on February, 2nd, 2017.