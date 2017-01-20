Fentanyl death leads to Wallingford man’s arrest

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A Wallingford man faced a judge in New Haven on Friday to be formally charged with distributing fentanyl and anabolic steroids. On Thursday, police arrested 28 year-old Daniel Guillen, who investigators revealed is connected to the untimely death of a 30 year-old man.

According to court documents, a 30 year-old man died of a drug overdose in Wallingford on Aug. 31, 2016. Investigators seized 12 wax paper folds, eight of which contained a powdery substance that later tested positive for having fentanyl. Guillen is accused of provided the drugs to the victim shortly before he died. The investigation also revealed that Guillen sold anabolic steroids.

Given Guillen’s criminal history, if convicted he could face up to 50 years in prison. The charges stem from an ongoing statewide initiative targeting narcotics dealers who distribute heroin, fentanyl or opioids that cause death or serious injury to users.