Fentanyl death leads to Wallingford man’s arrest

By Published:
- FILE - Fentanyl (WTNH)
- FILE - Fentanyl (WTNH)

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A Wallingford man faced a judge in New Haven on Friday to be formally charged with distributing fentanyl and anabolic steroids. On Thursday, police arrested 28 year-old Daniel Guillen, who investigators revealed is connected to the untimely death of a 30 year-old man.

According to court documents, a 30 year-old man died of a drug overdose in Wallingford on Aug. 31, 2016. Investigators seized 12 wax paper folds, eight of which contained a powdery substance that later tested positive for having fentanyl. Guillen is accused of provided the drugs to the victim shortly before he died. The investigation also revealed that Guillen sold anabolic steroids.

Given Guillen’s criminal history, if convicted he could face up to 50 years in prison. The charges stem from an ongoing statewide initiative targeting narcotics dealers who distribute heroin, fentanyl or opioids that cause death or serious injury to users.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s