Free options to files your taxes

(Image: Shutterstock)
(Image: Shutterstock)

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) If you haven’t already, you’ll soon be getting your tax forms in the mail. Many of you are hoping for a return without spending too much to get them filed. News 8 is helping you stretch your dollar with where some families can take advantage of free tax preparation.

This Monday, free file fillable forms will be available on the IRS website for those of you with income above $64 thousand dollars.

For those of you under that number, there is a free file software lookup tool in the same place. Local IRS volunteers are also available in a number of Connecticut communities. They’re offering free help for anyone making less than $54 thousand dollars. Another free option you can try is CreditKarma, the site best known for accessing your credit score wants to help you prepare your taxes this year as well. That will be most successful for people with simple tax forms.

There is always the free e–file option with software like H&R Block and Turbo Tax.

