Greenwich Selectman urge official to resign after sexual assault charges

GREENWICH, Conn. (WTNH) —- According to the Greenwich board of Selectman, Chris von Keyserlign has been asked to resign due to his arrest following a sexual assault investigation.

The town of Greenwich’s Board of Selectmen has received many phone calls expressing heavy concern and outrage concerning Chris von Keyserling’s arrest on January 11th for a sexual assault charge which has compromised the reputation of the Town of Greenwich.

The Board of Selectmen state their expectations for town employees.

The Town of Greenwich has a zero tolerance policy for this behavior. It is imperative that our employees feel secure and protected at all times. We do not wish to allow a perception to be created that this behavior is acceptable. The Town requires all of its employees to undergo comprehensive training with respect to sexual harassment and discrimination with the objective of preventing this type of behavior.”

The incident happened early in December when an employee at the Nathaniel Witherell Home claimed that von Keyserling touched her inappropriately when he was trying to leave the building.

There is no lawful procedure to forcibly remove von Keyserling from office, but First Selectman Peter J. Tesei, Selectman Jonh Toner, and Selectman Drew Marzullo are all calling for von Keyserling to resign his position as a member of the Representative Town Meeting and as a chair of the Representative Town Meeting’s District 8 delegation.