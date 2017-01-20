Guilty plea by man in $3M Connecticut jewelry heist

Associated Press logo By Published:
fairfield police

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (AP) — A Pennsylvania man has pleaded guilty for his role in a kidnapping and the theft of about $3 million worth of merchandise from a Connecticut jewelry store.

Timothy Forbes, of Allentown, entered his plea Thursday in U.S. District Court in Bridgeport.

Federal prosecutors say the 35-year-old Forbes was one of five men involved in the April 2013 heist.

Four of the men broke into a Meriden apartment, bound the four occupants, and forcefully brought two of them to the Fairfield jewelry store where they worked. There they met Forbes. After they stole about $3 million worth of watches, jewelry and loose diamonds, Forbes served as the getaway driver.

Forbes faces life in prison at sentencing, scheduled for April.

The other four defendants have already pleaded guilty.
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s