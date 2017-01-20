Guilty plea by man in $3M Connecticut jewelry heist

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (AP) — A Pennsylvania man has pleaded guilty for his role in a kidnapping and the theft of about $3 million worth of merchandise from a Connecticut jewelry store.

Timothy Forbes, of Allentown, entered his plea Thursday in U.S. District Court in Bridgeport.

Federal prosecutors say the 35-year-old Forbes was one of five men involved in the April 2013 heist.

Four of the men broke into a Meriden apartment, bound the four occupants, and forcefully brought two of them to the Fairfield jewelry store where they worked. There they met Forbes. After they stole about $3 million worth of watches, jewelry and loose diamonds, Forbes served as the getaway driver.

Forbes faces life in prison at sentencing, scheduled for April.

The other four defendants have already pleaded guilty.

