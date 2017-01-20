Gun owners preparing for another fight at State Capitol

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Donald Trump campaigned on protecting 2nd Amendment rights. He’s only been President a few hours and some gun owners in Connecticut feel their rights are already being attacked.

An incident in September of 2015 in West Hartford where state troopers confiscated an East Hartford man’s camera phone and his handgun, even though he had a permit and wasn’t doing anything illegal, is one of several that has prompted this latest effort. Because of a similar incident at a Subway restaurant in Bridgeport; State Rep. Steven Stafstrom (D-Bridgeport) who is a member of the Judiciary Committee, has filed a bill that would require gun owners to show their permit whenever the police asked.

“This is really a police safety bill. It’s really about protecting our law enforcement officers. Allowing them to do their jobs,” said Stafstrom.

Existing law says the police must have “reasonable suspicion of a crime” before they can ask you to produce your gun permit.

The Chief State’s Attorney and the Police Chief’s Association told lawmakers last year that the law needs to be changed because the requirement puts police in an awkward position when citizens call saying ‘there’s a man with a gun near a school.’

At a hearing last year on a similar proposal, Farmington Police Chief Paul Melanson, who is V.P. of the association asked, “How is the police officer on the street supposed to determine whether he is a legitimate, vetted permit holder, or somebody maybe with ill intent?”

Gun owners turned out in force last year to speak out against a similar proposal that eventually died. They are ready to do it again.

Scott Wilson is head President of the Connecticut Citizens Defense League, the state’s largest gun owner rights organization.

“If somebody is just, basically, minding their own business and following the law and not otherwise committing some type of crime that’s being indicated, the person should really be left alone,” said Wilson.

These ‘open carry’ incidents, like the one in West Hartford, sometimes happen during some sort of protest. Some people say the people involved are ‘provoking the police’ one chief called it putting the police between “a rock and a hard place.”