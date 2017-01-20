Hamden Approves Capitol Improvement Investments For 2017

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Hamden’s Mayor announces nearly $12 million dollars have been approved to fund important public improvements throughout 2017. Hamden’s legislative council recently overwhelmingly approved an ordinance authorizing $11.51 million dollars of Bonds of the Town. The funds fall within the town’s conservative capital bonding Charter requirements keeping Hamden’s overall debt moderate.

Major highlights of the Town’s 2017 Capital Investments include:

· Key Town security, technology and physical infrastructure investments at the Miller

Memorial Library & Cultural Center, Technology Security upgrades, Keefe Community

Center renovations, Hamden Branch Library Improvements and more;

· Key Board of Education capital improvement priorities throughout the District, with

improvements planned for all schools;

· Replacement of Fire Pumper #9 for the Fire Department, as well as a variety of other

health and safety/security improvements for Hamden’s Police and Fire Departments;

· Continuation of major sidewalk repair and replacement and traffic/pedestrian safety

projects;

· Renovations of Town Parks, including major improvements to Frank Cesare Park in

Hamden Plains, refurbishment of the Tennis Courts on Mix Avenue, as well as needed

improvements to Brooksvale Park and the Farmington Canal.

Mayor Curt Balzano Leng commented on the wide array of improvements saying, “I thank the Legislative Council for their approval of the 2017 Capital

Budget and look forward to the many positive developments that these public improvement projects will bring to Hamden. Strong, meaningful investment in our

schools, libraries, parks, public safety, sidewalks, and more, is absolutely necessary to ensure that Hamden remains a top quality suburb providing the services our residents deserve.”