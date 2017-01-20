Hartford lawyer admits stock “pump and dump” scheme

By Published:
(Image: Shutterstock)
(Image: Shutterstock)

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – A Hartford attorney entered a guilty plea in federal court Friday to a money laundering charge tied to a stock fraud scheme. Corey Brinson, 36 of Hartford admitted his role in a stock “pump and dump” scheme. Prosecutors say Brinson worked with shady stock brokers who would inflate the price of stocks, sell their shares at a profit, and then the stock prices would crash leaving investors with worthless stock. Victims lost millions.

Prosecutors say Brinson had no experience with investments, but he signed and permitted others to put his signature on misleading opinion letters designed to assure investors the stock buys were good investments.

Federal prosecutors say Brinson used his firm to launder about $4.4 million and knew that another $3.5 million has been stolen from investors. He was paid about $200,000 for letting the stock companies use his name and signature.

Brinson faces a possible ten years in federal prison. He is scheduled to be sentenced on April 14th.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s