Hartford lawyer admits stock “pump and dump” scheme

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – A Hartford attorney entered a guilty plea in federal court Friday to a money laundering charge tied to a stock fraud scheme. Corey Brinson, 36 of Hartford admitted his role in a stock “pump and dump” scheme. Prosecutors say Brinson worked with shady stock brokers who would inflate the price of stocks, sell their shares at a profit, and then the stock prices would crash leaving investors with worthless stock. Victims lost millions.

Prosecutors say Brinson had no experience with investments, but he signed and permitted others to put his signature on misleading opinion letters designed to assure investors the stock buys were good investments.

Federal prosecutors say Brinson used his firm to launder about $4.4 million and knew that another $3.5 million has been stolen from investors. He was paid about $200,000 for letting the stock companies use his name and signature.

Brinson faces a possible ten years in federal prison. He is scheduled to be sentenced on April 14th.