Hartford man killed in Albany Avenue shooting

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Hartford police are investigating a shooting that left a 37-year-old man dead.

At 1 p.m. Friday, Hartford police were called to Albany Avenue for a report of a shooting victim. Police say they found the victim in the back parking lot of Community Health Services and took him to Saint Francis where he was pronounced dead.

The man was identified as 37-year-old Jason Reddick of Hartford. Police say he had been shot once in the chest.

Police are investigating this homicide. Anyone with information is asked to call police at (860)757-4248.