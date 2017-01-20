Hartford Man Sentenced For Violating Sex Offender Registration Requirements

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – A Hartford man will likely spend a year and a half in jail for violating federal sex offender registration laws. Thomas Edward Donaldson was sentenced in a Hartford court Friday. Back in 2005, he was found guilty of engaging in sexually explicit conversations with an undercover agent he thought was 13-year-old girl, and trying to meet up with her in Connecticut. After serving his sentence, Donaldson was required to register in each jurisdiction where he worker, went to school,or lived. He complied at first, but in late 2013 he failed to respond to an address verification request and a subsequent notice of violation sent by the Sex Offender Registry Unit, and a federal investigation was initiated to locate him.

Donaldson was arrested in Hartford in February of 2016.