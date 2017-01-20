Inauguration Day Timeline

President-elect Donald Trump speaks at a pre-Inaugural "Make America Great Again! Welcome Celebration" at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
(WTNH) — There’s a lot happening in Washington D.C. Friday, from carefully choreographed official ceremonies to protests all day and night.

When it comes to the official stuff, we know exactly what to expect. The inaugural committee put out a schedule that has everything choreographed down to the minute.

At 9:30 this morning, the National Cathedral Choir starts singing, then the Marine Band plays, and at 10, they bring the VIPs out of the capitol and onto the platform. That takes more than an hour and it includes all of Connecticut’s Senators and Representatives.

There are about 60 members of Congress who are boycotting to protest remarks President-Elect Trump made.

At 11:14, Trump makes his first appearance and things really get going. At 11:21 the invocations begin. Six different clergy members will deliver prayers during the ceremony.

At 11:30, New York Democrat and new senate minority leader Chuck Schumer gets to speak for 3 minutes.

Mike Pence is sworn in as Vice President at 11:35, Trump is sworn in as President at 11:47, and the inaugural address begins at 11:51. I told you this was planned out to the minute. If there are any surprises, it will be from protesters.

63 different groups are planning protests in Washington today. The biggest protest is called Stand Against Trump. It’s a big rally along Pennsylvania Avenue all day long. Another plans to hand out 4,200 joints to encourage the legalization of marijuana.

Here in Connecticut, a coalition of groups around New Haven is calling for a general strike today, and members are going to take over New Haven City Hall this afternoon. Another protest is scheduled for Willimantic.

