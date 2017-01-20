Inauguration Fun Facts

(WTNH) — Inauguration Day is today, and News 8 has compiled some fun facts about previous inaugurations before today’s historic event.
- Shortest Inaugural Address:
George Washington
135 words
1793
- Longest Inaugural Address:
William H. Harrison
8,445 words
1841
- Ronald Reagan had both the warmest and coldest weather for inaugurations:
1981 – 55 degrees
1985 – 7 degrees
- The First Inaugural Ball was held for James Madison in 1809:
Tickets were $4
- Harry S. Truman’s inauguration was the first to be televised in 1949
- Bill Clinton’s second inauguration was the first to be live streamed on the internet in 1997