Inauguration Fun Facts

WTNH.com Staff Published:
In this Jan. 15, 2016, photo, the U.S. Capitol frames the backdrop over the stage during a rehearsal of President-elect Donald Trump's swearing-in ceremony in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
In this Jan. 15, 2016, photo, the U.S. Capitol frames the backdrop over the stage during a rehearsal of President-elect Donald Trump's swearing-in ceremony in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

(WTNH) — Inauguration Day is today, and News 8 has compiled some fun facts about previous inaugurations before today’s historic event.

  • Shortest Inaugural Address:
    George Washington
    135 words
    1793
  • Longest Inaugural Address:
    William H. Harrison
    8,445 words
    1841
  • Ronald Reagan had both the warmest and coldest weather for inaugurations:
    1981 – 55 degrees
    1985 – 7 degrees
  • The First Inaugural Ball was held for James Madison in 1809:
    Tickets were $4
  • Harry S. Truman’s inauguration was the first to be televised in 1949
  • Bill Clinton’s second inauguration was the first to be live streamed on the internet in 1997

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s