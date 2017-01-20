Judge oks delayed start of testimony in ex-NFL star’s trial

Former New England Patriots NFL football player Aaron Hernandez appears during a hearing at Suffolk Superior Court, Tuesday, Dec, 20, 2016. Hernandez, who is serving a life sentence for the 2013 killing of Odin Lloyd, is charged in the 2012 slayings of two men outside a Boston nightclub. (Angela Rowlings/The Boston Herald via AP, Pool)
BOSTON (AP) — A judge has agreed to delay the start of testimony at the upcoming double murder trial of former NFL star Aaron Hernandez.

Judge Jeffrey Locke said in his ruling Friday that jury selection will still begin on Feb. 13. But he said the selected jury won’t be sworn in until March 1, giving Hernandez’s lawyers an additional 16 days to prepare for opening statements and the start of testimony.

During a court hearing Thursday, Hernandez’s lawyers had asked to delay the trial.

The former tight end for the New England Patriots is accused in the 2012 fatal shootings of two men he encountered in a Boston nightclub. He has pleaded not guilty.

Hernandez is already serving a life sentence in the 2013 killing of semi-professional football player Odin Lloyd.

